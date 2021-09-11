Will implement all announcements made during TN Assembly, monitor progress: Stalin

Chennai :

"The announcements will not remain mere announcements. We have made plans to gradually implement every announcement made in the State Assembly. I will periodically review their progress and performance of ministers and officials," Stalin said.





The CM was participating in a function organised by the state HR & CE department in Chennai.





Some of the key announcements made during the last Assembly session include the following:

*Implementation of an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees

*Increasing the retirement age of cooks and assistants from 58 to 60.





*Revival of bonus increment for state government employees based on the guidelines set by the Centre.





*Appointment of teachers proportionate to the number of students in Tamil Nadu.





Also Read: