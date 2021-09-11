Vijayakanth returns to Chennai after health check-up in Dubai

Screengrab from video of Vijayakanth when he left to Dubai from Chennai airport

Chennai :

A couple of days back, photos of Vijaykanth recovering and watching TV at the hospital surfaced online.

On August 30, Vijaykanth left to Dubai along with his youngest son Shanmuga Pandian and his assistants Kumar and Somu. Laster, his wife and DMDK leader Premalatha flew to Dubai.

Ahead of his birthday, Vijayakanth issued a statement where he urged his fans not to gather at his residence to celebrate.

While the coronavirus cases in the state were on the decline, mass gatherings could lead to a spurt and therefore his supporters should not converge, he said.

"Further, I am going to travel abroad soon for medical check-up," the 68 year-old leader had earlier mentioned in his statement.