Officials put on alert as TN cases rise again

COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,600-mark again on Friday, the Health Department said.
Chennai: There were 1,631 new cases, pushing the total infections to 26,30,592 till date. Cautioning officials, including District Collectors and Chennai Corporation, that the State tally could go up, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan asked them to be on alert against any surge. Noting the rise in cases in the recent days due to gradual increase in TPR, Radhakrishnan said it was worrying. He also stressed on the significance of the mega vaccination camp on Sunday in ensuring that those who have not caught the coronavirus infection yet developed immunity against it. Meanwhile, the Health Department has decided to set up exclusive wards to handle Nipah cases in headquarters hospitals at the districts that share a border with Kerala.
Conversations