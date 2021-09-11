CM Stalin, OPS, EPS and PMK greet new Governor RN Ravi

Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK leaders on Friday greeted new Governor RN Ravi.
Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind in a series of gubernatorial changes last night appointed Nagaland Governor Ravi as the next Governor of Tamil Nadu, in place of Banwarilal Purohit, who was made full time Governor of Punjab.
Stalin in a tweet said, “My respects and greetings to Mr RN Ravi on his appointment as the TN Governor.” Stalin hoped that Ravi’s arrival would provide an impetus to growth and prosperity of the state. “Tamil Nadu welcomes you,” he added.
The Chief Minister also said that “With love and affection, we are sending off outgoing Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was appointed as the Governor of Punjab.”Panneerselvam, in his greetings, said “On behalf of the AIADMK, I welcome the appointment of Thiru RN Ravi, a retired IPS Officer who played a crucial role in the Naga peace talks, as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.”His appointment will certainly boost the development and fortune of Tamil Nadu to a great extent. “I wish him all success,” he said in a tweet.
Panneerselvam also said, “I would like to place my sincere thanks to the outgoing Governor Shri Banwarilal Purohit, who offered his skills, knowledge and support that helped Tamil Nadu to achieve success.” His cordial ties with AIADMK are highly commendable, he added.
“I wish him all the very best for his new assignment as the Governor of Punjab. I hope his broad mindedness will definitely help the State of Punjab to reach new heights in the years to come,” he said.
Palaniswami also took to twitter to greet the new TN Governor. After stupendously serving as IPS Officer in Kerala and as Governor of Nagaland, Ravi is now set to take charge as the new Governor of Tamil Nadu. “I wish him all the best.” He also greeted outgoing Governor Purohit on his appointment as the next Governor of Punjab.
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and Youth Wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also greeted Ravi on his appointment as the new TN Governor.
