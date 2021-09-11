Man disfigures wife’s face, doctors restore it in four hours

A man disfigured his wife’s face with cut injuries during a quarrel and the doctors restored her face within four hours. Police arrested the man in Thanjavur on Friday for the offence.
Thiruchirapalli: Kannan (48), a resident from Keezhayur near Orathanadu in Thanjavur returned from abroad in 2019 after he lost his employment during COVID -19 pandemic. Ever since his return, he quarreled with his wife Kumuthavalli (38) and they were living separately for a few months.
Subsequently, the elders in the family pacified them and they started to live together. On Thursday, the couple had a quarrel again which lasted for a long time. Suddenly, Kannan took an aruval and started to chop the face of Kumuthavalli in which she sustained severe cut injuries and a fracture on her chin which disfigured her face. Kannan escaped from the spot.
Meanwhile, neighbours rescued Kumuthavalli and rushed her to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where she had undergone a face correction surgery which lasted for four hours.
“She had trouble in breathing when she was brought to the hospital and so we had made an arrangement for her breathing and had her face correction surgery by a team of doctors led by Dr Manoharan,” said the Dean Dr Ravikumar.
He also said that the condition of the Kumuthavalli was improving and has been under medical supervision.
In the meantime, Orathanadu police, who registered a case, arrested Kannan on Friday evening. Further investigations are on.
Subsequently, the elders in the family pacified them and they started to live together. On Thursday, the couple had a quarrel again which lasted for a long time. Suddenly, Kannan took an aruval and started to chop the face of Kumuthavalli in which she sustained severe cut injuries and a fracture on her chin which disfigured her face. Kannan escaped from the spot.
Meanwhile, neighbours rescued Kumuthavalli and rushed her to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where she had undergone a face correction surgery which lasted for four hours.
“She had trouble in breathing when she was brought to the hospital and so we had made an arrangement for her breathing and had her face correction surgery by a team of doctors led by Dr Manoharan,” said the Dean Dr Ravikumar.
He also said that the condition of the Kumuthavalli was improving and has been under medical supervision.
In the meantime, Orathanadu police, who registered a case, arrested Kannan on Friday evening. Further investigations are on.
Conversations