Appointment of ex-intelligence officer as Guv wrong precedent: Cong chief

It is a wrong precedent to appoint an ex- intelligence officer as Governor of Tamil Nadu, said TNCC president KS Alagiri in Ariyalur on Friday.
Thiruchirapalli: Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a private function, TNCC president Alagiri said, against the tradition, a former intelligence department official has been selected as the Governor for Tamil Nadu. “This is absolutely a wrong precedent,” claimed Alagiri. Alagiri, in a statement, said Ravi had a “police background” and had also served as Deputy National Security Advisor, before being appointed as Governor of Nagaland. “There is a doubt over the intention behind his appointment as Tamil Nadu Governor,” he alleged. Referring to Kiran Bedi’s tenure in Puducherry, he said she functioned “against” the democratically-elected government there and earned the ire of the people. “The appointment of a retired police officer as Tamil Nadu Governor has raised suspicion....I suspect if RN Ravi has been appointed to create problems for Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he alleged. On Kodanad case, Alagiri urged former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to cooperate with the investigations. “There is no wrong in it and he has to prove his innocence by facing the inquiry,” he stressed.
