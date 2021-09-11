‘Free those in jail for a long time on Anna anniversary’

Tamil Nadu Muslim League founder president VMS Mustafa on Friday urged the state government to release prisoners who have been languishing in prison for more than 20 years.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Muslim League founder president VMS Mustafa on Friday urged the state government to release prisoners who have been languishing in prison for more than 20 years.
“After the Rajiv Gandhi case convicts, the longest to remain in prison are Muslims. Many have been unable to go for appeal or have been given parole, resulting in many deaths as well. We urge Chief Minister MK Stalin to make an announcement of releasing such prisoners in his reply in the Assembly on Monday,” Mustafa said in a statement.
The matter pertaining to these prisoners was also raised in the Assembly when DMK’s alliance parties urged Stalin to take a step in this regard, especially on the occasion of former chief minister CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary.
“Prisons are not just places where people are punished, but also where prisoners hope for reform. By considering this principle, reformed prisoners should be released on the occasion of the 113th birth anniversary of Anna,” Mustafa added.
“After the Rajiv Gandhi case convicts, the longest to remain in prison are Muslims. Many have been unable to go for appeal or have been given parole, resulting in many deaths as well. We urge Chief Minister MK Stalin to make an announcement of releasing such prisoners in his reply in the Assembly on Monday,” Mustafa said in a statement.
The matter pertaining to these prisoners was also raised in the Assembly when DMK’s alliance parties urged Stalin to take a step in this regard, especially on the occasion of former chief minister CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary.
“Prisons are not just places where people are punished, but also where prisoners hope for reform. By considering this principle, reformed prisoners should be released on the occasion of the 113th birth anniversary of Anna,” Mustafa added.
Conversations