Kodanad accused ‘Walayar’ Manoj appeals for bail relaxation

Kodanad case prime accused ‘Walayar’ Manoj has moved The Nilgiris district sessions court with a plea to relax his bail conditions.

File photo

Coimbatore : Though the court granted conditional bail for him along with others involved in the sensational heist-cum-murder case several months ago, Manoj couldn’t fulfill the bail requirements and continues to be in jail.



The court has directed to provide surety signatures from two persons either from Coimbatore or The Nilgiris and a bond for Rs 50,000.



While nine others were granted bail following their fulfillment of the bail conditions, Manoj was lodged in the Coonoor sub-jail as he could not furnish surety. Meanwhile, Manoj has moved the court with a plea to relax his bail conditions. His petition is expected to come up for hearing on September 13.



‘Walayar’ Manoj triggered a storm a year ago by claiming in television interviews that they executed the burglary at the behest of a prominent AIADMK leader. He also said that several documents were stolen away from the sprawling Kodanad bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.



A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.