MJK functionary hacked to death

ormer state deputy secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi Wasim Akram was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified persons in Vaniyambadi on Friday evening.
Vellore: F Akaram, who was also a former Vaniyambadi town councilor, was walking on the road when he was intercepted by a gang of four persons who came to the spot on two wheelers. They immediately started attacking him with machetes resulting in Akram being killed on the spot. The culprits fled the spot. Meanwhile, cadre of the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi blocked the road near Vaniyambadi town bus stand demanding arrest of the culprits immediately. The body was sent to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for post mortem while Vaniyambadi town police registered a case. Sources revealed that the attack was by hired thugs. Police are checking the CCTV footage in the spot. The road roko was still on while going to press.
