Two siblings drown in pond near Ambur

Two children, who were fishing in a hill pond, drowned in front of their father near Ambur on Friday afternoon. Police said Lokeswaran and his wife Meenakshi along with their 2 children Jaswant (8) and Haripreetha (7) went to a temple at Kailasagiri near Ambur for Ganesh Chathurthi.
Vellore: While the mother was at the temple, Lokeswaran was resting near a pond where both the children were playing. Suddenly, Haripreetha slipped and fell into the water. Jaswant, who jumped in to save his sister, failed to do so and both drowned despite Lokeswaran’s efforts to save them. Umarabad police rushed to the spot with Fire and Rescue Service personnel and retrieved the bodies after one hour. As there was no help, SI Gandhi carried the girl’s body for 2 km after which it was taken by ambulance to Ambur Government Hospital for post mortem. A case was registered and investigations are on.
