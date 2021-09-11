One die, 5 injured in cracker unit blast

One person was killed and five others were seriously injured in an explosion at an illegal cracker manufacturing unit at Thayilpatti village near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Friday.

Representative image

Virudhunagar : Reports received here said the deceased was identified as Shanmugaraja, who died on way to a hospital. About six people were illegally making crackers in a house when the explosion occurred due to friction. All of them were rushed to the hospital, when one of them died. The impact of the blast was such that the house was completely razed to the ground. Police and Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot to take up relief works, which were initially hampered due to continuous explosion of stored crackers. A thick smoke engulfed the area. Police have launched an investigation.