1L EB connections to farms, Min hails CM

Over 4.52 lakh farmers were waiting for power supply for 18 years after applying and Chief Minister MK Stalin had made a record announcement of power supply to one lakh farmers in the current fiscal year, said Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji in Karur on Friday.
Thiruchirapalli: Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of felicitating the teachers who got awards, the Minister said, the previous government had promised to provide 40,000 power connections to farmers annually and actually gave just 10,000 a year. “But Chief Minister Stalin had made a record breaking announcement of one lakh power supply in a year and a review meeting in this regard would be held in Tirunelveli on Saturday,” he added.
The Minister also said that the announcement of one lakh new connections would be helpful to those farmers who have been waiting for years and the remaining would get connections in a phased manner. To ensure power distribution to one lakh farmers, the infrastructure should be ready for which the number of sub-stations would be increased, he said.
The Minister said the CM allotted two barrages for Karur within four months and the tender would be floated soon.
