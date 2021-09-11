Girl dies, 20 ill on eating biriyani

A hotel specialising in biriyani was sealed following a girl who ate in the hotel on Thursday evening succumbing in the Anarni Government Hospital on Friday.
Vellore: Twenty others, who ate at the same food joint, have been admitted to various private hospitals, sources said.
Lochini (10) daughter of Anandan of Arani town who ate biryani in the hotel complained of stomach ache on Friday due to which she was admitted to a private hospital. As her condition deteriorated, they shifted her to the GH where she succumbed. Arani Tahsildar sealed the eatery.
