Cops nab trio within hours of burglary bid

Police personnel came in for much praise by the public after they successfully nabbed three culprits within hours of an attempted robbery in the house of a TNEB employee on Thursday.

Representative image

Tiruppur : Police sources said, the trio, claiming to be from the municipality in charge of spraying pesticide against mosquito breeding, entered the house of TNEB employee Sampath (51) in the TN Housing Board Colony in Phase 1 after Sampath had left for work.



However, once they entered the house, they started brandishing knives and demanded that Sampath’s wife Nandini (46) hand over her jewellery, but when she began to scream, one from the trio inflicted a knife wound on her mouth. On seeing her mother injured, their daughter Shalini (19) raised an alarm and soon neighbours rushed to the spot, surrounding the trio.



In the melee, two culprits managed to escape while one – later identified as Silambarasan (27), of a nearby locality - was caught and handed over to the police.



Interrogation by the police and SP MR Sibi Chakravarthy resulted in the culprit revealing the identities of the escaped duo who were identified as Murugan (28) and Govindnan (38). Tirupattur taluk police registered a case and arrested Silambarasan while the duo was later arrested in the evening.





