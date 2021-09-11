Two farmers trampled to death by jumbo

In a tragic incident, two farmers, who were guarding their crops in different neighbouring villages, were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Krishnagiri on Thursday night.
Coimbatore: The Forest Department identified the deceased as Chandran, 30, from Sigaralapalli village and Nagaraj, 50 from Neralagiri village. Officials said the same elephant had strayed into both the villages that were barely three km apart.
Officials said that Chandran was guarding his tomato crop in his farm at Sigarapalli while Nagaraj was at his groundnut farm in Neralagiri village on that fateful night.
As they both did not return home on Friday morning, the family members went in search and found the duo dead in an elephant attack.
On receiving information, Veppanahalli police rushed to the spot, however the family members of Chandran refused to allow them to take his body. Following this, a team of Forest Department staff held talks with the irate family members.
The villagers urged the Forest Department to take immediate steps to prevent elephants from straying out of forest cover. Thereafter, the officials assured action and sent the bodies of the deceased for a post mortem to Krishnagiri Government Hospital.
An initial compensation of Rs 50,000 was handed over to the kin of both the deceased. As Veppanahalli village shares its border with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The migrating elephants often stray into farm fields there resulting in conflicts.
