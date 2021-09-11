Hindu outfits defy ban, install Ganesha idols in Delta region

Despite a ban, cadres from BJP and Hindu Munnani installed Vinayagar idols across the Delta on Friday and had a heated argument with the police, who asked them to remove them. A section of them also held procession to submerge the idol in the water bodies.

Chennai : In Tiruchy, Hindu Munnani members took a four foot Vinayaka idol and attempted to install at Thillai Nagar and the police who came to know rushed to the spot and asked them to remove it. As they refused, the idol was taken away and installed at Vadavur Amman temple.



There was a heated argument between the Hindu Munnani workers and police at Kottapatti near Manapparai where the cadre refused to take away the idol despite the police repeatedly asking them to remove it. On information, revenue officials and Manapparai police rushed to the spot and forced them to remove the idol but the cadre refused, which triggered a heated argument between the police and the cadre. Later, police themselves removed the idol.



The Uchchi Pillayar in Rock Fort was offered a smaller quantity of kolukkattai, which was later distributed as prasadham to a limited number of devottees.



In Ariyalur, a group of Hindu Munnani cadre erected a pandhal at Thirukalappur Chavadi Street near Andimadam and installed an idol. Andimadam police removed the idol and asked the cadre to dismantle the pandhal. Subsequently, the idol was placed at Agastheeswarar Temple there.



Procession stopped in Thanjavur



Meanwhile, as many as 16 idols were installed at Thanjavur City and the members of Viswaroopa Vinayagar Chathurthi Visarjana Committee took nine idols by autos and attempted to start a procession for the immersion of idols at Puthu Aaru. When the autos with the idols were kept ready, a police team led by Thanajvur Town DSP Kapilan rushed to the spot and prevented the procession.



This prompted a heated debate between the police and the festival committee. Later, the police allowed the autos one by one with a certain interval and asked them to submerge the idols.



Peaceful at Muthupettai



At the ever tense Muthupettai area in Tiruvarur district, as many as 19 idols were installed by the BJP and Hindu Munnani members despite the ban. They announced a procession by the evening and so a heavy posse of police was deputed on duty while the Central Zone IGP V Balakrishnan was monitoring the situation.



The police directed the festival committee not to take the idols on heavy vehicles and so they took 18 idols by two wheelers and one by a four wheeler and they were submerged. The entire submerging of the idols was completed by 8 pm and the police heaved a great sigh of relief as the procession passed off peacefully.



Karur protests



However, the BJP cadre staged a protest against the Karur police for refusing permission to install idols on Friday. They condemned Karur Town Police inspector Senthur Pandian, who reportedly desecrated a Vinayagar idol when the BJP member attempted to install it. The BJP members also raised slogans against the state for refusing permission to install idols in public. A police team led by ASP Radhakrishnan held talks with the agitating members and later they dispersed from the spot.