Fest passes off peacefully in western districts

Barring a few incidents of protests, the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations passed off peacefully in the western districts.

Chennai : In Salem, police prevented members of BJP and Hindu Munnani, who took out a procession with the idol of Lord Vinayagar resulting in a minor scuffle. Participating in the celebrations, Hindu Munnani state president ‘Kadeswara’ C Subramaniam in Tirupur district said that people celebrated the day by placing 10 lakh idols in their houses across Tamil Nadu.



However, to curb celebrations, he alleged that police were taking away the idols kept inside the houses. The Hindu outfit leader also condemned Chief Minister MK Stalin for not wishing the Hindus on this day.



“The governments in Puducherry and Maharashtra have allowed the celebrations with restrictions. But, the DMK government has refused permission due to its anti-Hindu stance,” he added.



In Coimbatore, police enhanced security to avoid any law and order issues. Police have already held meetings with representatives of these religious groups for smooth conduct of the festival and to ensure communal harmony in the communally sensitive district.



However, as most of the prominent temples remained shut, devotees offered their prayers from outside.



Meanwhile, tourists were enthralled to watch captive elephants celebrating Vinayakar Chathurthi at the elephant camp in Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). A total of 28 captive elephants were lined up after a refreshing bath in Moyar River in the morning.



The two elephants- Masini and Krishna went around the Ganesha temple thrice by ringing the bell held in their trunk and offered the puja.