Over 50 Hindu Munnani members detained in Vellore

Sathuvachary police detained 50 members of the Hindu Munnani who attempted to take out a procession to immerse three Ganesh idols from the Hanuman temple near the Vellore Collector’s office on Friday.
Vellore: The incident occurred when three idols were installed in front of the temple. When cadre attempted to take the statues to the Palar for immersion, police who were informed rushed to the spot and seized the statues and detained about 50 members of Hindu Munnani in a marriage hall at Sathuvachary. Police sources revealed that they would be released later with a warning. No case was registered.
Similarly, Hindu Munnani and BJP cadre put up a 3 feet high Ganesh statue in front of the old bus stand and conducted poojas by breaking coconuts.
Arakkonam town police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitators who then with police help immersed the statue in the Vadamambakkam irrigation tank. Also present were on the occasion were BJP district OBC, Dalit and traders wing leaders.
