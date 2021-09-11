Diploma courses may soon be offered in Tamil

Gearing up to offer diploma courses in Tamil from next academic year as announced by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, the department has sought suggestions and feedback from principals of all polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu, including the State-run institutions.
Chennai: The government’s move to get feedback from the heads of the institutions came in the backdrop of Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi’s announcement that diploma courses would be introduced in Tamil medium from the coming academic year. Initially, it would be offered in civil and mechanical engineering streams before gradually extended it to other subjects.
The State government has already introduced a Bill to amend the criteria for 20 per cent reservation for candidates who studied in Tamil medium in direct recruitment to government departments.
During the first phase, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has been asked to compile suggestions on the process of converting two diploma courses, civil and mechanical, from English to Tamil medium and submit a report to the government.
A senior official from the directorate told DT Next that an official circular has been sent to the managements of all polytechnic institutions, including government colleges. They have fill it up and return it to DoTE before September 13, the official said.
“The feedback and suggestions will be looked into by the syllabus revision committees that have been constituted for various diploma programmes. Experts who can translate technical terms from English to Tamil will also be included in the panel, and the draft Tamil medium syllabus will be ready by the end of this year,” he said.
The Minister had also announced that final year students of government and aided engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu would be taught important foreign languages to enhance their opportunities for research and employment abroad. Under this, students would be taught German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian and French from this year, he had said.
When asked about the proposal, the DoTE official said that the State government would enter into tie-ups with the institutions that offer training in foreign languages and also embassies of these countries to get the service of faculties to coach students. The foreign languages would be taught based on each student’s interest, he added.
The State government has already introduced a Bill to amend the criteria for 20 per cent reservation for candidates who studied in Tamil medium in direct recruitment to government departments.
During the first phase, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has been asked to compile suggestions on the process of converting two diploma courses, civil and mechanical, from English to Tamil medium and submit a report to the government.
A senior official from the directorate told DT Next that an official circular has been sent to the managements of all polytechnic institutions, including government colleges. They have fill it up and return it to DoTE before September 13, the official said.
“The feedback and suggestions will be looked into by the syllabus revision committees that have been constituted for various diploma programmes. Experts who can translate technical terms from English to Tamil will also be included in the panel, and the draft Tamil medium syllabus will be ready by the end of this year,” he said.
The Minister had also announced that final year students of government and aided engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu would be taught important foreign languages to enhance their opportunities for research and employment abroad. Under this, students would be taught German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian and French from this year, he had said.
When asked about the proposal, the DoTE official said that the State government would enter into tie-ups with the institutions that offer training in foreign languages and also embassies of these countries to get the service of faculties to coach students. The foreign languages would be taught based on each student’s interest, he added.
Conversations