District HQ hospitals to have exclusive Nipah ward

The Health Department has instructed government hospitals, especially in the districts bordering Kerala, to set up a special ward exclusively for treating Nipah virus cases if any such cases are reported.

Chennai : Madurai and Coimbatore Government Hospitals are already prepared to handle Nipah cases. Now, all nine districts that share the border with Kerala are taking measures to handle the cases effectively. As part of the general instructions on effective handling and management of Nipah cases, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has asked district authorities to ensure that district headquarter hospitals were equipped and trained to handle Nipah cases.