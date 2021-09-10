Vaccination key to prevent COVID 3rd wave, says Purohit

Vaccination is the key for preventing the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Friday.
Chennai: Inaugurating the Oxygen PSA Plant and COVID Intensive Care Unit at a function jointly organised by Vijaya Group of Hospitals and Nokia-Wish Foundation India, he said, as a country, India stood class apart while handling the pandemic.
Despite being the world’s second-most populous country, with more than 1.3 billion people, the nation took swift action in controlling the rapid spread.
“Despite the preparedness, the second wave hit our country hard. When you have an overwhelming situation and the need is so high, there will be a disparity between what is available and what can be delivered. Oxygen is something that needs to be looked at, calculated and prepared for — just like every other resource,” he said.
The role of private hospitals in catering to the huge demands of the COVID-19 patients during the second wave has been immense, he said. Purohit said, with the speculations of the third wave affecting the country, vaccination will be the way forward.
“Vaccination programmes in the past had effectively eradicated certain deadly diseases, such as smallpox. It was achieved by combining the mandatory preventive vaccination programmes with coordinated education efforts,” he added.
Pointing out that coronavirus mortality rate was the highest among elders and people with co-morbidities or conditions that affect their immune system, Purohit said eligible citizens should come forward to get vaccinated in large numbers.
“As responsible citizens, we should motivate others to get the jab and support the government in the efforts to control this deadly disease,” he added.
Considering its large population, India has indeed managed the situation with a mix of strategies better than many developed countries.
“We are into a new normal as we cannot shut down our livelihood options. Gradually, we have ramped up testing, isolation and treatment for the affected. With more testing, we are able to catch infections early and treat those infected, which is why we have a low death rate and a high recovery rate.”The Governor appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to continue their support and co-operation by following the COVID protocols strictly, like maintaining social distance, proper wearing of masks, following high standards of personal hygiene, avoiding gatherings and achieve 100 per cent vaccination.
