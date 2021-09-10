Bharathiyar's death anniversary to be celebrated as 'Mahakavi Day': CM Stalin

Chennai :

As the first 'Mahakavi Day' falls on Saturday, the Chief Minister has announced 14 new announcements for the Tamil poet, on the lines of 14 announcements for freedom fighter V O Chidambaram Pillai. "Former Chief Minister C N Annadurai who was the first person to call Bharathiyar as 'Makkal Kavi' (meaning poet of the people in English) wrote that the legendary poet tried to create a new world at the time when Jamindarism and Sanathana Dharma were ruling the land", said Stalin, in a press note.





2021 is the centenary year of Bharathiyar's death anniversary and the Chief Minister, in his Independence Day address, referred to the contributions of the poet not just for independence but also for the society.





The 14 announcements are





1. On 'Mahakavi Day' to be celebrated on September 11, poetical competitions would be conducted for school and college students and two students, a boy and girl, will be given 'Bharathi Ilan Tamizhar' award and Rs 1 lakh cash award.





2. Bharathiyar's poems and essays will be consolidated and will be given to 37 lakh school students in the name of a book titled 'Manadhil Urudhi Vendum'.





3. Researchers on Bharathiyar who have contributed for Bharathiyar will be honoured with Rs 3 lakh cash reward and a certificate of appreciation.





4. Bharathiyar statues and artifacts with the image of Bharathiyar will be manufactured by Poombuhar and will be sold to the public at low prices.





5. Bharathiyar's signature specimens will be collected and will be published in copper plates without any alteration. To know the life history of Bharathiyar a book will be released for children and the best 100 poems of Bharathiyar will be collected and published along with the best paintings of Bharathiyar. Also, the best works of Bharathiyar will be translated into English.





6. A separate division called 'Bharathiiyal' will set up in the memorial houses of Bharathiyar in Ettayapuram and Triplicane, in Anna Centenary Library and in the memorial library for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi to be constructed in Madurai where the works of Bharathiyar and works on Bharathiyar will be kept.





7. World Tamil associations will be coordinated and an event 'Paarengum Bharathi' (meaning World is full of Bharathi in English) will be conducted.





8. After COVID-19 is completely brought under control a music program named 'Thiraiyil Bharathi' (meaning Bharathi on screen in English) will be conducted in Nehru indoor stadium where the songs of Bharathiyar appeared in the movies will also be sung.





9. As 2021 is the centenary death anniversary of Bharathiyar programs will be conducted weekly once for one year in Bharathiyar memorial house by the Department of Information and Publicity.





10. A research chair in the name of Bharathiyar will be established in Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli.





11. State govt will provide funds to maintain the house in which Bharathiyar live in Varanasi.





12. State govt will provide financial help to produce the works of Bharathiyar as documentaries and dramas and to publish them in modern media.





13. Bharathiyar's reformative poetical lines will be written in schools, colleges, bus stands and other important places to spread his works.





14. The park to be setup by the Rural Development dept for the welfare of women self-help groups will be renamed after Bharathiyar as the legendary poet laid stress on women education and courage for women.