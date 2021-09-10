Kamal Haasan announces candidates selection committees for ensuing local body polls

Chennai :

Haasan faced criticism over his decision to boycott the local body polls in December 2019 after he extensively campaigned for the gram sabha.





In a statement, the actor-politician said with the elections to the local bodies to be declared soon, he announced the formation of candidates selection committees at the state level and district level committees for rural local bodies polls at nine districts.





He said that ensuring complete state autonomy that strengthens the local body is one of the main aims of the MNM. "Based on this, the party has continued to speak out for the rights of local bodies. All the district office bearers of the party regularly attend grama sabha meetings and continue to do their democratic duty. Not only grama sabha, but we also continue to urge the government to set up area sabha in the urban areas soon to ensure people's participation in governance," he said.