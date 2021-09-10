WATCH: Kanchipuram police confiscate Ganesh Idols as worship violated Covid restrictions

Chennai :

Selvam, a BJP district youth leader in the Buddha area of Kanchipuram, worshipped at his grocery store with a 2.5 feet tall Ganesha idol. Upon learning about this, the Sivakanchi police came and confiscated the Ganesha idol. When the shop owner objected, the police stated that the statue measures up to 2.5 feet which violates the mandate of 2 feet rule and further said that the customers gathering to worship the idol violated Covid norms. The police then loaded the confiscated idol in an auto and took it to the Ekambaranathar temple. This caused a stir in the area for some time.











In a similar incident, the worship of Ganesha was carried out inside the BJP office in the Kanchipuram bamboo hall area. Knowing this, the Vishnukanchi police came and confiscated the idol of Ganesha in the BJP office with the help of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department in the presence of the Revenue Department despite the protest from the party members. The idol was later taken to Valakkarutheeswarar temple.









Police confiscated two idols of Lord Ganesha, which were kept inside a private grocery store and a BJP office in Kanchipuram on Friday as the worship violated Covid norms.Earlier, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government had banned the celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi in public places and the placing of Ganesh statues in public places.