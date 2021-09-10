English medium diploma courses to be converted in Tamil for students seeking quota in govt jobs

Chennai :

The government's move to get feedback from the head of the institutions came against the backdrop of the Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi's announcement that diploma courses in Tamil medium will be introduced in the next academic year in civil and mechanical engineering streams and the courses will be gradually extended to other subjects.





The State government had already introduced a Bill to effect an amendment in the criteria for 20 percent reservation for candidates who studied in Tamil medium in direct recruitment to government departments.





In addition, Ponmudi also informed that the final year engineering students in the State will also be taught foreign languages to enhance their opportunities for research and employment abroad.





German, Japanese, Chinese, Russian and French will be taught to the final year students of government and aided engineering colleges from this year, he said.





During the first phase, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department, has been entrusted to compile the suggestions for converting two English Diploma courses such as Civil and Mechanical into Tamil medium and submit a report to the government.





A senior official from the DOTE told DT NEXT that an official circular has been sent to the management of all the polytechnic institutions including government colleges to fill up and should be sent before September 13.





"The feedback and suggestions will be looked into syllabus revision committees, which have been constituted for various diploma programs", he said adding "experts, who could translate technical terms in English to Tamil will also be included in the panel and the draft Tamil medium syllabus will be ready by the end of this year".





With regard to imparting foreign language for final year engineering students in the State-run schools, the DOTE official said that the State government will have tie-ups with the institutions, that give training in foreign languages, and specific embassies to get faculties for giving coaching to the students. "Based on the student's interest the foreign languages will be taught", he added.