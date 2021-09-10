TN witnesses 43 murders for gain, lost Rs.71 crore worth valuables in property crimes in 6 months this year

Chennai :

Upto June this year there were as many as 43 murders for gain, robberies, burglaries and theft in thousands in which victims lost the valuables worth Rs 71 crore.





During the 12 months of last year there were 64 murder for gain, while the state had already recorded 43 murders for gain this year in six months period.





The home department policy note tabled in the assembly recorded that there were 1102 in incidents of robberies in the state till June this year. Similarly there were 2115 burglaries and 5510 thefts in the state during the same period.





The state has already witnessed as many as 61 abduction and kidnapping cases in six months while there were 132 such incidents during the entire year in 2020.





In first six months this year there were 1294 cases of cheating and 32 cases of counterfeiting, the policy note said.





While the year 2020 witnessed 7559 fatal accidents, the first six months of this year had already seen 6000 fatal road mishaps in Tamil Nadu.





There were a total of 7.39 lakh cases of Covid protocol violations in the state in the year 2020, the number of violation cases stood at 1.34 lakh in the first six months this year.