No public entry into temples for Vinayagar Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

In strict compliance to the SOPs for the Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations, none of the popular temples like Salem Rajaganapathi temple and Tiruchy Utchi Pillaiyar temple were open for public visit. Rajaganapathi deity was adorned with golden kavasam and a total of 60 kgs of kolukattai was offered for the Tiruchy deity.





Hindu munnani group in condemnation of banning public celebrations and processions placed Vinayagar idols in public in places like Tiruchy, Karur and Thanjavur. The right wing group ruffled feathers with placing Vinayagar idol in front of Thanjavur Corporation office.





Police security has been beefed up across the state in making sure people adhere to the safety protocols.