It could be curtains for public sector with Centre's monetisation policy: P Chidambaram

Chennai :

Meeting the reporters in Sivagangai, P Chidambaram said the monetisation policy of the Union government will draw curtains to the public sector as the Modi government is privatising harbours and airports.





He said there is no possibility for the gas rates coming down.





Commenting on the oxygen crisis, the former minister said the PM has lied saying there is no paucity of oxygen and no lives have been lost because of it.





Praising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Chidambaram said "Stalin's governance has made all the sections of the society and this will reflect in the local body polls of the state."