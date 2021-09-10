No flaunting of leaders' images and party flags in vehicles: Madurai bench

Chennai :

A Lawyer from Madurai, Ramesh had filed a PIL seeking the court's direction to enforce strict action on those who do not follow the ruling that states number plates to be designed in a recognisable manner.





The bench observed the number plate models which are incompliant with the laws to be removed and the glass of cars too should be in the ambit of legality.





In addition to this, the bench directed the removal of party leaders' images and party flags from vehicles. It observed that party flags and images can only be used in vehicles during election.





The bench directed all the above orders to be enforced within 60 days and said if the vehicle owners do not make changes in their vehicle in accordance to the law then either a penalty should be levied or the particular vehicle should be seized.