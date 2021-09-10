Special ward for Nipah set up in Madurai Rajaji GH

Chennai :

With the intention nip Nipah virus threat in the bud, a special ward with around 50 beds has been set up in Madurai's Rajaji GH.





Tamil Nadu has been on a high alert ever since a 12-year-old boy from Kerala has died from Nipah in the past week. The bordering districts have enforced safety measures.





Doctor Natarajan from the Rajaji GH has said, "there is no threat of Nipah virus in the state yet, but we are making preparations in advance." All the beds have ventilators and oxygen cylinders attached.