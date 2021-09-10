Live telecast from Fort premises: Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, announced that live telecast of the state Assembly proceedings will be done after the Assembly is shifted back to St.George Fort.
Chennai: Former Chief Minister Edeppadi K Palaniswami, in the Assembly, urged the government to commence showing the proceedings in live telecast for which Stalin replied that the proceedings would be shown live once the Assembly returns back to St.George Fort.
The demand of live Assembly proceedings has been a long pending one and the DMK had even made an electoral promise to show the proceedings live.
