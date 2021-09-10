Ford exits India, but will hire 5,000 for R and D next yr

RN Ravi, a senior bureaucrat who was the Nagaland Governor and Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks, was appointed as the new Governor of Tamil Nadu after the incumbent, Banwarilal Purohit, was transferred to Punjab which he was holding as additional charge.
Chennai: Ravi, a Kerala cadre IPS officer, has worked in CBI and was a special director of Intelligence Bureau among other posts. After retirement in 2012, he was the chairman of Joint Intelligence Committee in the PMO, where he coordinated various agencies as the head of the intelligence community. In 2014, he was appointed as the Centre’s Interlocutor for the Naga peace talks and made the Deputy NSA in 2018. Giving Purohit full charge of Punjab comes at a time when the State is facing a huge crisis due to farmers’ protest and is due for polls.
