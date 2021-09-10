Daily new cases in Kovai spike again, TN reports 1,569

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,596 COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total number in the State so far to 26,28,961.
Chennai: Coimbatore recorded a slight surge, reporting 224 new cases, while 186 cases were recorded in Chennai. As many as 130 cases were reported in Erode and 108 in Chengalpattu.
With 1,59,684 more people being tested in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate in Tamil Nadu stands at 1 per cent, with the highest of 2 per cent in Krishnagiri and Coimbatore each, while Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 0.8 per cent.
As many as 21 more deaths were reported, taking the total death toll in the State to 35,094. The highest of five deaths were reported in Coimbatore. A total of 1,534 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries in the State to 25,77,646. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stood at 16,221.
