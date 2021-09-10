Class 12 supplementary exams results to be published on September 13

The results of Class 12 supplementary exams will be published on September 13, the Directorate of Government Examinations said on Thursday.
Chennai: According to the notification, the results will be uploaded to www.dge.tn.gov.in from 11 am on Monday. The students could download their mark sheets by entering their registration number and date of birth in the portal. The Class 12 supplement exams were held from August 6 to August 19. About 35,000 private candidates, including about 30 students, who want improvement, have enrolled to appear for exams.
