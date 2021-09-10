Madurai Corporation Commissioner inspects Periyar bus stand works

A team led by KP Karthikeyan, Madurai Corporation Commissioner, inspected the works being carried at Periyar bus stand under the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ on Thursday.

Madurai : After inspecting the newly emerging infrastructure facility at the heart of Madurai city, the Commissioner said the progress in the construction project is gaining momentum and will be to completed at the earliest. The redeveloped bus stand in the centre of Madurai will have two levels for underground parking and four levels above ground for bus bays. Buses to ply within city limits could be parked in the upcoming Periyar bus stand and the complex would have a total of 462 shops. To facilitate passengers, the bus stand would have potable water facility, room for lactating women, modern toilets, elevator, escalator and storm water channel, the Commissioner said. He also instructed the project contractors to expedite works.