Teacher shifted on accusations of showing inappropriate content online

An inquiry is on into accusations that a 54-year-old teacher in a government school in Namakkal had shown inappropriate content during online class.
Coimbatore: Girl students studying in Class 11 at Government Higher Secondary School in Vadugam area near Rasipuram had raised a complaint that they received some inappropriate content during an online class handled by their Physics teacher. On receiving a complaint, the Namagiripettai police commenced an inquiry. Meanwhile, a top official in the education department claimed that the charges against the teacher seem to be motivated. “An enquiry conducted by the department has not proved the charges against him. The teacher had shown educational videos live on YouTube, when some other cartoon popped up. It did not have any obscene content. Still, the teacher has been sent on deputation to another school,” said a senior official of the education department.
