Wild tusker injured in fight with another jumbo, dies of starvation

A wild tusker died of starvation, unable to consume food due to injuries following a fight with another elephant in Coimbatore.
Coimbatore: The elephant aged around 15 years was spotted at the foothills of Kovanur in the Perianaickenpalayam Forest Range on Wednesday. On information, the Forest Department staff rushed to the spot to drive it back into the forest cover. However, the staff found the animal to be acutely sick as it remained static and was unable to move. It was then administered with medicine and fed with fruits, which the animal however, was unable to consume. Then, the tusker died without responding to treatment. A post mortem was carried out on the animal on Thursday to ascertain the reason behind its death. “The elephant had suffered a fracture in its lower jaw during an attack by another tusker. Hence, the elephant was unable to consume food and had starved to death,” said an official. Officials said that the elephant had gone without food for more than a week rendering it to go weak. The carcass of the animal has been buried after post mortem.
