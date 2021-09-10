50-year-old man slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for poaching deer, teak wood

A 50-year-old man has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Forest Department on Thursday for poaching deer in Erode.
Coimbatore: A team of Forest Department staff were on routine patrol, when they noticed Madesan from Lakkampatti village in Salem hiding behind the bush in the forest area. After inquiries, the officials seized six teak wood logs with each running up to six feet in length. Further inquiries revealed that Madesan had poached a deer and sold its meat on September 6. The Forest Department however seized the limbs of the deer and also a country made gun from his possession. The accused was slapped with a fine amount of Rs 1 lakh.
