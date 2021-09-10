Bullock cart workers besiege Senthurai office for reopening quarries

Bullock cart workers on Thursday besieged Senthurai taluk office in Ariyalur demanding to reopen the sand quarries that were closed.

Thiruchirapalli : According to the workers, the sand quarries functioning at Thalavai, Senthamangalam and Siluppanur were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the workers lost their livelihood. Subsequently, the workers have been organising a series of protests to reopen those sand quarries. As a part of ongoing protests, they assembled in front of the Senthurai taluk office on Thursday and attempted to besiege the DRO’s office. They demanded to reopen the sand quarries immediately. They claimed that they have been approaching several officials demanding to open the sand quarries but in vain. They warned that they would organise protests in a bigger way if their demand was not fulfilled.