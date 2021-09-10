Dismissal of 4 panchayat secretaries for fake docs, tip of iceberg: Sources

The recent dismissal of four panchayat secretaries from service in Vellore district is said to be the tip of the iceberg in the drive against such persons who got the jobs by submitting bogus education certificates during the last months of the previous AIADMK regime.
Vellore: Official sources revealed that when Chennai education officials started examining the certificates of panchayat secretaries, who were allotted jobs during the pandemic last year, four were found to have submitted bogus certificates.
The four sacked persons were identified as Vinayagam, secretary of the Mordana panchayat in Gudiyattam panchayat union, Logesh, secretary of Paravakkal and Baskar, secretary of the Palur panchayat, both in Pernambut panchayat union and Raja, secretary of Eranthangal panchayat in Katpadi panchayat union.
“All the four were dismissed and steps have been initiated to register criminal charges against them,” an official seeking anonymity said. Dismissal of the four has resulted in a clamour for a thorough checking of the qualifications of those in neighbouring Tirupattur and Ranipet districts as they similar appointments were made in those regions also during the same period.
Officials said, “such checks are being carried out state wide.” It may be recalled that these columns highlighted on August 26 a similar scam in the health department in which of the 54 grade II health inspectors appointed in Cheyyar health district only 5 were found to be bonafide.
