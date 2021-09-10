Two teachers booked for providing bogus mark sheets

Vaniyambadi and Alangayam police have registered cases against two teachers who joined government service by providing bogus mark sheets. They were working as teachers for the last 22 years, officials said.

Vellore : This follows Tirupattur Collector Amar Kuswaha receiving complaints that two teachers, Mahalakshmi, Kilasamudram Elementary School in Vaniyambadi police station limits and Olivendan, Naneri Panchayat Middle School in Alangayam police station limits joined government service in 1999 by handing over bogus mark sheets. Education department officials filed complaints with the SP on whose orders local police were asked to initiate action. Related Tags : Teachers | bogus mark sheets