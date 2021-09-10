Kodanad case rocks House: CM’s poser to EPS on CCTVs’ removal

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday questioned former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that why the CCTV cameras were removed from Kodanad estate before the day of murder.

Chief Minister MK Stalin addressing the Assembly on Thursday

Chennai : The mysterious Kodanad heist-cum-murder case at the tea estate of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa continue to rock the state Assembly for the second time in the current session, on Thursday. The ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK were engaged in a heated war of words over the issue.



The issue of Kodanad murder case was brought by Chief Minister when EPS said that the previous state government installed CCTV cameras across the state for which Stalin questioned then why were CCTV cameras removed in Kodanad estate before the murder. He also said that Kodanad estate functioned as the official headquarters of the government when Jayalalithaa lived there and why was CCTV cameras removed from such an important place.



To this, Palaniswami replied that after the death of Jayalalithaa it became a private property and the state government had no stake in it. Then Stalin questioned why did AIADMK opposed further investigation in the case for which EPS replied that AIADMK never opposed, but on the contrary it was one of the accused in the case.



When EPS continued with the achievements of the police department during the previous AIADMK rule, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan intervened and said that policemen mercilessly shot dead 13 of the protesters during Sterlite protest to which Palaniswami quoted the lines of former CM M Karunanidhi and said that “shoot to kill” is the principle of police in protesting spot and shooting was the last resort of police after they failed in all the attempts to control the protesters.