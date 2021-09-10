Bill to setup State SC/ST Commission tabled in House

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to establish a state Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Chennai: “To safeguard the welfare of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and to protect and develop their economic and social wellbeing the state government has decided to constitute the commission,” said Stalin, while introducing the Bill.
The Bill after it is passed in the Assembly will be called the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, 2021. The commission will have a chairperson, vice-chairperson and five members out of which three will be from scheduled castes, one from scheduled tribes and the remaining one with special knowledge on matters related to SCs and STs.
While the time period for chairperson, vice-chairperson and members is three years, the maximum age for chairperson is 70 years and for others it is 65. The commission will meet at least once in three months to discuss the issues related to the downtrodden communities.
The committee has powers of a civil court trying a suit under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. The commission can inquire into a petition presented by the victims or take suo moto action on the issues affecting SCs and STs.
