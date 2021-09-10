Taking soil from less than 1.5 metres depth not mining: Duraimurugan

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday said that scooping soil less than 1.5 meters depth will not fall under the mining category.
Chennai: “The state government has granted exemption for mining soil under 1.5 metres for agriculture, brick kilns, pottery and for construction purposes. The clause banning the mining of soil under 1.5 metres in Tamil Nadu Minor Minerals Concession Rules of 1959,” said Duraimurugan, in the Assembly.
Replying to the queries of Pappireddipatti MLA A Govindasamy, the Minister replied that according to the High Court judgment on February 2, this year, the soil mined should be sent for lab test to find out the minerals in the soil and environment clearance should be obtained before mining the soil. However, the state issued an order on July 30 exempting environmental clearance for mining soil.
Earlier, Govindasamy, through a special calling attention motion, said that in the previous AIADMK rule there was no problem in obtaining soil, but now there are several restrictions due to which the livelihood of farmers, brick kiln workers and potters are affected.
Replying to the queries of Pappireddipatti MLA A Govindasamy, the Minister replied that according to the High Court judgment on February 2, this year, the soil mined should be sent for lab test to find out the minerals in the soil and environment clearance should be obtained before mining the soil. However, the state issued an order on July 30 exempting environmental clearance for mining soil.
Earlier, Govindasamy, through a special calling attention motion, said that in the previous AIADMK rule there was no problem in obtaining soil, but now there are several restrictions due to which the livelihood of farmers, brick kiln workers and potters are affected.
Conversations