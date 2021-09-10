Poll time friendship over, parties hint at leaving AIADMK

PMK and Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam which allied with the AIADMK during the recent Assembly polls seem to have started moving away from the AIADMK, which lost power to rival DMK. PMK MLAs in the Assembly have started openly supporting the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and this had irked the AIADMK MLAs in the House.

Chennai : According to AIADMK insiders, the PMK which have five MLAs in the Assembly is now maintaining a neutral stand and are yet to begin alliance talks for the upcoming civic polls.



Meanwhile, Dalit leader John Pandian, who is also the founder of Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, has announced that it is walking out of the AIADMK alliance. John Pandian told reporters that the AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami has done great injustice to his party and him and blamed the AIADMK workers for losing Egmore Assembly constituency.



“I wanted the Assembly seats that were located in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, but both OPS and EPS played politics spoiling my victory in Egmore seat,” Pandian told reporters recently.



“Our party leader Pandian had conveyed his decision to the party workers about the breaking of alliance with AIADMK. However, our party will continue its alliance with the BJP,” a source close to John Pandian said. “When the AIADMK was ruling, the minor parties wanted an alliance and now after the regime change, they are expressing a new interest towards the DMK. This is not alliance dharma, but sheer political business. We don’t want to comment on them and our party will soon take a decision on the alliance,” an AIADMK senior said wishing not to be named. AIADMK’s vote bank is intact and despite being in the Opposition the party will win the civic polls in nine districts.



Meanwhile, the AIADMK conducted party electoral meeting to discuss election strategies for Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.