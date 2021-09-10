Some districts likely to witness 2-phase local body polls

The ensuing local body elections in some districts are likely to be held in two phases, officials said.

Chennai : Of Vellore district’s seven panchayat unions, elections for the Katpadi, KV Kuppam, Gudiyattam and Pernambut panchayat unions will be held in the first phase, while Vellore, Anaicut and Kaniyambadi panchayats unions will go to the polls in the second phase, officials informed. Asked for the reason for splitting the polls, officials said “delimitation has resulted in district panchayat wards covering more than one district and hence to avoid unnecessary issues, it was decided to opt for two phase polling.” Elaborating, the official on condition of anonymity said, “Vellore, Anaicut and Kaniyambadi unions are contiguous whereas the other four have district panchayat wards overlapping.”Though Vellore district initially opted for single phase polls, they too accepted two phase polling when officials in Chennai informed them that all poll bound districts have opted for two phase polling in the civic bodies election. Meanwhile, officials are currently uploading the names of officials for random selection of staff for various polling booths. “This work is expected to be over in a day or two,” an official said.



Also 550 ballot boxes have arrived from Anakavoor in Tiruvannamalai district to Vellore. Officials are now calculating the number of voters attached to each booth. Vellore district will have 1,331 polling booths.



The size of ballot boxes is calculated based on each ward having around 10 contestants, officials said.