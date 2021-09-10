Pregnant woman dies during treatment, acupuncture healer on run

A young pregnant woman died after being treated allegedly with allopathic medicine by an acupuncture healer in Hosur in Krishnagiri district.
Coimbatore: In the wake of the tragic incident, the police on Thursday sealed the medical centre, run by Murugesan as he was found blatantly administering allopathic medicine to the patients. The victim, identified by police as Karima, 27, wife of Riaz, 28, from Agraharam village near Hosur, was pregnant by two months. The couple already has three girl children.
Police said Karima was taken to the medical centre a day ago after she developed some health complications. Within hours of treatment, her health condition deteriorated and she died suddenly.
A joint team of officials, including Hosur Town police, revenue department and doctors held an inquiry into the unnatural death of the pregnant woman. Meanwhile, Murugesan went into hiding by locking his medical centre. Therefore, police broke open the doors and carried out an intensive search.
It then came to light that Murugesan was administering allopathic medicine to people as there was a stock of medicines at the centre. The officials seized them all and also sealed the medical centre.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of Hosur Government Hospital (GH) Dr S Boopathy said that Murugesan was treating people without any qualification.
“The medical equipment in his centre has been seized and a police case has been registered against him. If investigations reveal that the woman had died of wrong treatment, then stringent action would be initiated,” he said. The police have also launched a search to nab him.
