Porunai, older name of Tamirabharanai: Minister

The 3,200-year-old Porunai Civilisation is a reference to the cultural value of Indian sub-continent and there are references about the Porunai river in ancient Tamil literary works Thirvaaimozhi and Purananoor.

Minister for Tamil Development and Archeology Thangam Thennarasu Chennai : The inscriptions of Rajendra Cholan and Raja Raja Cholan also speaks about the Porunai culverts, Minister for Tamil Development and Archeology Thangam Thennarasu told reporters here on Thursday. Tamirabharanai was called as Pournai River during the ancient times and the civilisational background of our country will have references from southern Tamil Nadu, the Minister added.