Tamil Nadu to carry out extensive land surveys to trace temples' lost land

Chennai :

It has already engaged 150 licensed surveyors to complete the work.





The land records details of 2019-20 and 1988-90 have shown a starling mismatch of around 50,000 acres of temple land in Tamil Nadu. Department officials told IANS that thousands of land records are missing.





Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has asked HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu to act immediately after reports on the 50,000 missing land records had come out, an official said.





Village administrative officers would provide field maps and support the HR&CE teams to carry out the survey. The HR&CE Department has engaged a team of surveyors with teams, comprising 4 to 10 surveyors, to be stationed at major temples.





Talking to IANS, Sekar Babu said: "The Tamil Nadu government will not allow the temple land to be encroached upon... the difference of 50,000 acres in the land records of 1988-90 and 2019-20 is big and we have already engaged professional surveyors to conduct a proper survey."





The department is expecting the work to be completed in a year and onsite verification of several records running to lakhs of pages have started in many temples of the state.