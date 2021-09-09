Indian subcontinent's history should be traced from Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in the assembly announced that a museum worth Rs 15 crore would be set up in Tirunelveli, to house the state's antiquities and cultural history.





He said, "Keezhadi is an example for Tamil Nadu's literacy and knowledge as once I visited the excavation site in 2018, there were silver coins of the 4th century and the Tamil society was well-lettered even back in the BCE 6th century.", Stalin said that when the whole world had set its eyes on Keezhadi in awe the Union government had halted excavations half-way.





Praising the late CM Karunanidhi and the DMK, Stalin said the oceanic research of 1990 to trace the tangible remains of the once flourishing Poompuhar that had submerged, erecting Thiruvalluvar statue, constructing Valluvarkottam, making legislation for worship in Tamil are all the achievements of DMK.





Citing reasons for constructing a museum in Tirunelveli, Stalin said the Porunai river civilisation -- popularly known as Thamirabarani -- is said to be of 3,200 years old by the Beta Analytic Testing Laboratory in Miami, USA. "DMK's mission is to prove scientifically that writing the Indian subcontinent's history should first be started from Tamil Nadu", added Stalin.





The government will put efforts to conduct excavations in Kerala's Pattanam, Andhra Pradesh's Vengi, Odisha's Palur and Karnataka's Thalaikkadu. Stalin said not just in India, the government, in pursuit of Tamil's rich history and culture, will travel around the world.